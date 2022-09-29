Naseem Shah, Pakistan’s rising pace sensation, has been diagnosed with pneumonia after undergoing tests in Lahore.

The 19-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after suffering symptoms of a viral infection which were prematurely and speculatively linked to dengue fever at the time which was ruled out. Due to his condition, he missed the 5th T20 international between Pakistan and England.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board, his participation in the remaining two matches of the England series as well as the tri-nation series in New Zealand will be decided after the assessment of his medical reports. PCB’s medical panel is currently monitoring him as well.

Symptoms of pneumonia usually abate after 1 or two weeks giving Naseem Shah plenty of time to get healthy before the world cup in Australia begins.

The teenager has firmly established himself as an integral part of Pakistan’s T20 setup after his stirring performances in the Asia Cup. He is expected to be one of the main bowlers in Australia alongside the returning Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Despite his absence, Pakistan’s bowling depth has helped them currently lead the series against England 3-2 with the all-important sixth fixture set to take place tomorrow at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.