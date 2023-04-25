Naseem Shah clears the air on responding to Urvashi Rautela on Instagram

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani speedster Naseem Shah and Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela continued to make headlines as media reports suggest that the two stars are seeing each other.

Amid the widespread speculations, the right-arm pacer clarified that he has not responded to the Indian actor on social media but it was his manager who handles his social media accounts. The account of Naseem Shah posted on Instagram responded ‘Thank You’ to Urvashi’s wish.

In April, the Hate Story actor wished pacer a ‘happy birthday’ on Instagram as Naseem turned 20 this year.

The rare interaction between Pakistani cricketers and Indian star remained one of the most interesting topics lately as people want to know if there is something cooking.

It all started with a fan-made video that was shared by the model’s account during Pakistan vs India match in Asia Cup 2022. Shah went viral for his heroics in the game and Urvashi was among the spectators who cheered for Naseem.

Shah was spotted smiling during the same match, giving fuel to the fire.

Naseem ‘proposes’ to Urvashi Rautela in new viral video

Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah and Indian star Urvashi Rautela continue to make headlines as alleged love birds of two arch-rival countries teased fans at times.