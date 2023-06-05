Naseem Shah clears the air about engagement rumours

LAHORE – Pakistan’s ace pacer Naseem Shah rejected the news of his alleged engagement.

Shah, who is currently playing in the English T20 league, responded to reports circulating on social media claiming that the cricketer is engaged.

In this regard, the fast bowler himself had denied these rumors through his Instagram story, but now Naseem Shah has once again discussed this in a conversation with a local news outlet.

The spearhead said all the rumors of my engagement are completely wrong because nothing happened, I don’t understand why everyone is so interested in my engagement or marriage? Why do people suddenly focus on his marriages and engagements instead of focusing on their performance in cricket?

The fast bowler advised the fans to just watch us playing cricket and enjoy it, marriage is my personal matter and it will happen at a certain time.