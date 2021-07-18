Naseem Sahar’s book ‘Mutaliat Hamd-o-Naat’ launched

Staff Reporter

Book by the well-known poet and critic Naseem-e-Sahar titled “Mutaliat Hamd-o-Naat” was launched by Punjab Council of the Arts in collaboration with Halqa-e-Ilm-o-Adab.

Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters Yousuf Khushk presided over the ceremony while Prof. Dr. Ehsan Akbar, Anjum Khaliq, Dr. Fauzia Sehar Malik and Dr. Farhat Abbas were included among guests of honor. President Halqa-e-Ilm-o-Adab Arif Farhad anchored the ceremony which started with the recitation of Holy Quran by Hafiz Noman Ahmad Qadri and Hafiz Noor Ahmed Qadri recited Naat.

Naeem Akram Qureshi, Athar Qayyum Raja, Dr. Fauzia Sehar Malik, Dr. Farhat Abbas, Anjum Khaliq and Dr. Ehsan Akbar were among those who expressed their views on the book and praised. The author of the book Naseem Sahar also gave a brief commentary on his book.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yusuf Khushk gave a detailed account of Naseem Sahar’s book and termed the book an important addition in Urdu Literature. He expressed his hope that his creative journey would continue.

A large number of people from literary circles participated in book launching ceremony.

Sajid Manzoor Sajid, Tahir Farooq Baloch and other friends were among those who presented flowers to the author of the book on this occasion. Director Punjab Arts Council Waqar Ahmed congratulated Naseem-e-Sahar on his new book.