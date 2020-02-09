Naseem breaks hat trick record as Bangladesh face defeat

Salahuddin Haider

Sixteen year old Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah, had his own name as well as Pakistan’s registered in the annals of cricket history by being the youngest fast bowler to record a hat-trick, performing the feat in the First Test against BanglaDesh in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

That was a sterling performance. In the 41st over of the rival’s second innings he claimed the scalp of Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah on the third day of the fixture. Shah’s feat saw him surpass the former Bangladesh legspinner Alok Kapali, who held the record for nearly 17 years, having taken a Test hat-trick against Pakistan in Ausust 2003, at the age of 19, according to records available by the authoritative cricket website Cricinfo.

His first success said when Naseem had a leg before wicket turned down by umpire, ignoring huge appeal, but the bowler and skipper Azhar’s decision for review was instantly rewarded. The delivery, came back in a long way to hit Shanto on the right thigh pad or thereabouts. The height may be the only bone of consideration here. And what a good review it was, ball tracking confirms this would’ve crashed into leg stump. Measured call to take the review. It wasn’t impulsive, they all collectively felt it was worth a shout and boy.

This lift Pakistan just as Bangladesh were beginning to dream of wiping out the deficit with not more than two down. Out comes Taijul, the night watchman, A full, straight and gone! What a ball from Naseem. Make that two in two.

This was angled back in from wide of the crease, the ball veered in late to beat the inside edge and hit him low on the pad. Naseem didn’t even bother appealing. Nigel Llong sent him on his bike almost immediately.

Naseem Shah on a hat-trick. Mahmudullah comes out at No. 6. What did Bangladesh achieve by sending in a nightwatchman? The man who they wanted to protect has to face the hat-trick ball. Two slips and a short cover. Short leg, short midwicket. Here we went Skipper Mehmudallah played the first ball and gone! Naseem has done it.

Hat-trick! He has lit up this Test and how. Joy in the Pakistan camp.

He bowled this full and wide. This was there for the drive even though the ball moved away just a little, Mahmudullah couldn’t hold back but was late on the shot. Got a thick edge that flew low but Haris pouched it superbly. He needed to stay low, moved instinctively to his right to pluck that. What a find this Naseem Shah is. Pakistan had many records to its credit.