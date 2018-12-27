Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of $200m sukuk

UAE

Nasdaq Dubai has welcomed the listing of a $200 million sukuk issued by the emirate of Sharjah.

It is the emirate’s second sukuk listing on the exchange this year, following a $1 billion listing in March.

The total value of sukuk listings on Nasdaq Dubai by the emirate of Sharjah has now reached $2.45 billion, including listings of $750 million and $500 million in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

The latest listing, which took place on December 19, has raised the total value of sukuk currently listed in Dubai to $60.39 billion, the largest amount of any listing centre in the world.

A total of 14 Sukuk valued at $11.99 billion have listed in 2018.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers.

The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.—Khaleej Times

Share on: WhatsApp