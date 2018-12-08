NASA’s InSight carries names of 2.4m people

Pictures from Mars

Web Desk

NASA’s InSight spacecraft that landed on Mars on November 28 continues to send pictures from the Red Planet.

The lander acquires the pictures using its robotic arm-mounted Instrument Deployment Camera (IDC).

The Raw images from Mars are being shared on a Twitter account created by the name of NASA InSight with interesting captions.

A recent picture from Mars accompanied an interesting caption about two tiny chips containing the names of more than 2.4 million people who signed up to fly with InSight

Another picture shows solar panel of the Mars lander .

The latest pictures shared the information that spacecraft is about to start its work.

“Now that I’ve got my arm out, I can start making a detailed 3D map of my workspace, the area right in front of me where I’ll place my instruments,” read a caption.

Share on: WhatsApp