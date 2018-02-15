NASA & great aspects of science

The story of NASA [National Aeronautics & Space Administration]’s spacecraft called New Horizons taking the farthest images/pictures is interesting and inspiring. Also some time ago, the scientists at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research also known as CERN in Geneva had collided proton beams into each other at three times more force than ever before. And the measurements were at the combined energy level of 7 trillion electron volts. At last, the multi-billion dollar scientific experiment to smash protons moving at near light-speed has been successful. And all the scientists involved in the experiment deserve big applause from across the world.

As a recap, the term Big Bang refers to the fact that the Universe has expanded from an ancient hot and dense condition and still continues to expand. The CERN experiments now could lead to the discovery of the Higgs Boson also called God particle, which is believed to have existed when the Universe was born. Also, the scientists can unravel the mysteries about the dark matter that covers a quarter of the Universe. Sometime AGO the Antares rocket from NASA carrying cargo to the International Space Station had exploded on its launch.

The fact is that till date, there have been the various tragedies involving science and space missions across the world. Interestingly as for the Antares rocket tragedy, the officials had said that only after correcting the problem would they launch another rocket of the same kind.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

