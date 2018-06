Islamabad

The Deputy CEO, ORIX Leasing Pakistan, Arshad Abbas has launched the NAS-18 Formula Racing Car designed by NUST Formula Student Team.

Speaking on the occasion, Arshad Abbas said as part of spirit of nurturing innovation, ORIX Leasing Pakistan is proud to be Diamond Sponsor (Main Sponsor) of (NAS 18) Formula Student Germany International Design Competition to be held from 6th to 12th August, 2018 in Germany.—PR