Narratives and counter narratives

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

IN democratic countries, debate over the issues in Parliament and media is quite normal, and verdicts by the courts are discussed and even criticized without maligning the judges or judiciary. In Pakistan, anchorpersons, politicians and analysts start giving their own interpretation of the witnesses and verdicts of the courts without having any knowledge or superficial knowledge of law and the Constitution. Media men, correspondents that cover courts’ proceedings, more often than not, highlight the version of the accused who give a spin to the judges’ remarks and observations and to the statements of the witnesses. Especially, this has become a matter of routine in the proceedings of the cases against Nawaz Sharif and his family members. A lot of confusion is being created by distorting facts, as courts are not supposed to say anything on distortion of facts, as judges are expected to speak through their judgments only.

Sharif’s lawyers have the right to question and even confuse the witnesses; but the court can counter the disinformation through Registrar and expose spokespersons, spin doctors and embedded journalists. Opposition should also counter the narrative pedaled by the ruling party. Problem is that members of the ruling elite consider themselves above the law; do not accept the verdicts by the courts taking the plea that only ‘people’ can subject them to accountability during elections. The world had witnessed the accountability by a great majority of the people living in abject poverty in French revolution. The Encyclopaedists led by Voltaire and Diderot had prepared the ground for Enlightenment, which had inspired people to carry out French revolution. The slogans of liberty, equality and fraternity tolled the death-knell of Louis XVI; and the fate members of the ruling elite met when the people gave their verdict, is part of history.

In Britain and France feudalists had put up a bloody resistance to the change, but they could not stand before the capitalists’ democracy. Since capitalists in North America needed labour for their factories they voiced against slavery, which led to civil war — a war between North and South America. In Pakistan, 70 per cent of the people are living in the thralldom of wardera, jagirdars and sardars. Moreover, political parties of Pakistan are being run as dynasties or family enterprises, and they never tried to establish democratic traditions and values in the parties. They do not believe in holding genuine elections in the parties and most of the time different party officials are nominated by the party heads. Anyhow, the political parties in Pakistan are mere one-man show. Authoritarian leaders, who dictate party policies, head these political parties, and claim to be custodians of democracy.

After Panama Leaks’ release, Nawaz Sharif and his family members were so unnerved that they could not discuss among themselves as to what stance they should take. So much so, that Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz and Mariam Nawaz had come out with different stories and contradictory statements about their assets. The PPP had suggested that matter should be settled in Parliament; but PML-N refused to accept the Terms of Reference suggested by the opposition. The then PM Nawaz Sharif had written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan proposing formation of commission. The SC had said that ToRs were too wide and open-ended, and asked the government “to reconsider and resolve the issue of formation of the commission, as formation of a commission under the Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Act 1956 in view of its limited scope will result in the constitution of a toothless commission, which will serve no useful purpose.”

It should be borne in mind that on 12 October 1999 Nawaz Sharif government was overthrown by then COAS Pervez Musharraf and a great majority of his party members and parliamentarians (electable) had then left the party, and joined the kings party PML-Q to serve their interest. PML-N leadership had vowed that those who had ditched the party would never be accepted in its fold; however many of them were allowed to join the PML-N. Nawaz Sharif has lately been talking about PCO judges, whereas he had launched the long march in support of former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry who was a PCO judge; and in 1999 he was nominated as Chief justice of the Balochistan High Court by the President Rafiq Tarar. The same year, he took oath under the then Chief of Army Staff General Pervez Musharraf when ascended to Supreme Court in 2002 and validated the LFO ordinance.

The general thinking among politicians is that nobody should question them during their 5-year tenure in the government, taking the plea that people will reject the party if it fails to deliver. In 2013 elections, the PML-N got majority in the National Assembly and provincial assembly in Punjab and formed the government at federal and Punjab level. However, its performance was dismal in Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, as the PPP secured a comfortable majority to form government in the province of Sindh, whereas in KP Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf got majority of the seats and had formed a coalition government with Jamaat-i-Islami. In Balochistan, the National Party had formed the government in coalition with the PML-N, though the latter had secured more seats. Meanwhile, PML-N is in disarray in Balochistan, and statements against Senate chairman may further fracture the party, and the PML-N could be confined to Punjab only due to its policy of confrontation.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.