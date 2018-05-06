Narrative of Nawaz, IK about hidden forces shakes people’s confidence in ballot: JI

Lahore

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the narrative of Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan regarding the hidden forces behind the electoral system and the formation of governments had shaken the people’s confidence in the ballot, ballot box and the polling station. He was talking to the media after attending the funeral of senior JI worker Mir Saleem, in Samanabad area on Saturday.

Sirajul Haq said that the common man was upset over politicians’ statement about the ‘aliens’ or the ‘invisible beings’. He said the narrative of the PPP and the PTI was the same and both were pointing to the same institution. He counseled the ‘invisible beings’ to play their role in the space and let those living on the earth solve their problems by themselves. However, he urged the Election Commission to review the entire electoral system and remove its weaknesses.

Replying to a question, the JI chief said that the care taker Prime Minister should be a man whose integrity and impartiality could not be questioned. He said rumours were afloat about postponement of elections but there was no justification for delaying the polls. Sirajul Haq welcomed the suo moto notice of the Chief Justice of Pakistan about 40 per cent deduction on the mobile phone cards and expressed the hope that the court would provide due relief to the people in this respect.

To another question, Sirajul Haq said that the Khyber P.K. Chief Minister had not consulted the JI for the formation about the care taker government. The JI chief said that the MMA was not a part of the country’s traditional politics but was the real alternative of the prevailing system as it would shake the hold of the feudal lords and capitalists over the country’s politics. The funeral was attended by a large number of traders and businessmen besides JI Secretary General, Liaqat Baloch and JI vice president Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha.

Meanwhile, Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the rumours about delay of elections and the talk of ‘aliens: or ‘unseen beings’ was an enmity towards the country and the nation.—INP