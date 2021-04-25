Narrative of fake prince, princess met logical end

Firdous says nearly one million people vaccinated against Covid in Punjab

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the fake princess and the fake prince of Sindh have dissociated themselves from each other forever and the defeated narrative of both has met its logical end.

“Provision of speedy Justice and accountability are the hallmarks of the PTI and all are equal before the law without any discrimination.

Those who made tall claims now don’t bother to see each other as the incompetent opposition failed to take forward any public-oriented agenda except vested interest.”

Dr Firdous claimed that both the PML-N and PPP usurped the rights of the people of Southern Punjab as well as looted its funds.

These were the people who chanted hollow slogans in the name of people of Southern Punjab but did nothing in practical.

Now, the PTI government has sincerely been struggling hard for the development and prosperity people of Southern Punjab.

Sardar Usman Buzdar has awarded due right to the people of Southern Punjab.

The incumbent government will lay the foundation stone of the Southern Punjab Secretariat project tomorrow and will announce a special development package for Multan.

The SACM informed that the Punjab government has so far vaccinated nearly one million people in the province, more than any province in the country.

“Punjab has vaccinated 934,000 people,” Firdous Ashiq Awan said, adding that it included more than 186,000 healthcare workers being administered Covid jabs and 1600 elderly people who received their doses at their homes.

This vaccination reflects the commitment of the Punjab government, she said adding that the province was fully implementing upon the NCOC decisions.

The SACM said that the Punjab government was also committed to ensuring the availability of ventilators and oxygen supplies in the provincial hospitals.

She expressed grief over the worsening Covid-19 situation in the neighbouring country and said that Punjab government would also contribute to supplies send to India from Pakistan on a humanitarian basis.

Dr Firdous said that Covid-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate and the number of deaths is increasing day by day.

She urged all the political leaders to set aside their political differences and come forward and unite together to save the people from the menace of the corona.

The SACM said the Punjab government has decided to suspend all the educational activities/classes in 25 districts where covid-19 positivity ratio is more than 5% including Sialkot.

However, the educational activities will continue in the remaining 11 districts which have a less than 5% ratio, she further said.

Dr Firdous said that coronavirus has wreaked havoc in India and Pakistan has extended support to India amid covid-19 surge as a goodwill gesture and on humanitarian grounds.

She said the Punjab government is using all-out resources for maximum corona vaccination and working day and night for preventing people from this virus.

The SACM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan along with CM Usman Buzdar will lay the foundation stone of the South Punjab Secretariat in Multan.

The South Punjab Secretariat is an important development towards South Punjab province as it would usher in a new era of development.

The government is giving rights to the people of South Punjab at their doorstep, she further said.

The SACM said that instead of misleading the people, the opposition should join hands with the government to save lives of the people in this difficult time.

The devastation in India due to corona is an eye-opener for all of us and we should strictly follow the corona SOPs and maintain social distancing not only to save our lives but the lives of other people as well, concluded the SACM.