Narowal DHQ Hospital’s capacity increased to 300 beds: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the revamped DHQs Hospital Narowal that has been done with a cost of Rs 76 crore. The evening facility of OPD has also been arranged in the hospital.

He inaugurated new emergency block, hepatitis filter clinic and CT- scan machine there. The hepatitis filter clinic has been constructed with an amount of Rs.3 crore and important sections have been added to this 300-bed hospital. The Chief Minister also inaugurated mobile health units for Narowal and Sialkot districts and handed over the keys to the Deputy Commissioners.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif visited various sections of the hospital and inquired after the health of the patients. He said that due to holistic healthcare reforms, same medicines are provided to the ordinary patients which are accessible to elite of the society adding that ordinary people have equal rights over quality healthcare facilities. If we continued to work with same zeal, commitment, passion and hard work then Pakistan shall surpass Modi’s India after five years.

Talking to the media afterwards, the Chief Minister said that mega healthcare projects have been completed by the Punjab government for improving the standards of medical facilities. He said that DHQs Hospital Narowal has been revamped and its capacity has been increased to 300-beds. Mobile hospitals have also been provided to Narowal and Sialkot districts to provide quality healthcare facilities to the people living in remote areas. He said that latest machinery has been installed in various DHQs hospitals and paid tributes to health minister Kh. Imran Nazir, Secretary Ali Jan Khan, political colleagues and administration for their untiring efforts for setting up paraphernalia of latest hospitals in the province. CT-scan machine has also been installed in the DHQs hospital Narowal to provide round-the-clock services to the patients, he said. This facility is totally free of cost and no difficulty would ever arise to the patients as outdated and archaic system has been done away with in the hospitals. The unholy alliance of the local mafia has also been broken and no one will ever dare to pressurize the patients now to get their CT-scans done from the outside by making lame excuses that time is over or the machine is out of order, he added.

According to the latest CT-scan system, a radiologist will always be available in Lahore center of the company to submit report. He maintained that ultra-rich have access to quality healthcare facilities abroad but the poorest of the poor have always been deprived of such necessary facilities. Quaid and Iqbal had not envisioned such a Pakistan nor were great sacrifices given for such a country, he maintained.

Shahbaz Sharif said that PML-N led Punjab government has given new hopes to the disfranchised segments of the society by setting up such quality hospitals in every district of the province.

Along with the latest facility of PKLI in Lahore, a network of hepatitis filter clinics has been spread across the province to provide free treatment and medicines to the patients. It is for the first time that resource less persons are getting same medicines which are given to the resourceful dignitaries. He said that pathology labs have been set up in district hospitals and special wards have also been established for the treatment of prisoners. We have ensured equality in the hospitals and billions of rupees are spent every year for the provision of medicines.