Narcotics, weapons recovered







Federal Capital Police Saturday arrested 11 outlaws from various localities of the city and recovered heroin, hashish, wine, snatched cash, mobile and weapons from their possession a police spokesman said. Following the directions of SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed all officials of Islamabad police had accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

According to details, Secretariat police arrested accused Saeed Ullah and recovered 205 gram heroin from him. Aabpara police arrested accused Safit Ullah and recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from him. Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Amin and recovered 370 gram hashish while police team also arrested accused Chand Massaih and recovered 50 liter of wine from him.

Bani Gala police arrested accused Muhammad Shahbaz and recovered 120 gram hahish from him. Golra police arrested accused Allah Dad and recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition. Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Ishfaq Aziz and recovered 320 gram heroin from his possession.—APP







