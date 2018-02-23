Narcotics laden truck grabbed at Charwazgai

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

After a truck entered Pakistan via Torkham border and it passed through various check posts of Khasadar and FC personnel in Torkham and Michni, the Khasadar force personnel at Charwazgai check post recovered a huge quantity of narcotics from the same truck, sources said on Thursday.

Assistant Political Agent of Landikotal, Niaz Muhammad Khan and tehsildar Landikotal, Shamsul Islam told mediamen that on a tipoff an empty truck (C-2997) was stopped at Charwazagai check point. The officials said during search the Khasadar officials, Hawaldar Khan, Miram, Azeem, Atif, Israr and Ziaullah recovered 35 Kilogram hashish and 95.5 Kilogram opium from the hidden cavities of the truck.