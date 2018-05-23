NARC boosting up beekeeping sector: DG

World Bee Day–2018 organized

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

On declaration of 20th May as World Bee Day by United Nations, the World Bee Day 2018 was organized by the Honeybee Research Institute and celebrated at NARC, Islamabad, Pakistan.

The objective was to raise the awareness about the role and importance of bees in ecosystem and to draw the attention of the people for the protection and conservation of honeybees and other pollinators. It was emphasized to take concrete steps to preserve and protect the bees.

Dr. Rashid Mehmood, Director, Honey Bee Research Institute (HBRI), NARC highlighted the role of PARC and Honey Bee Research Institute, NARC in boosting up the beekeeping sector in Pakistan and emphasized on the need to save the bees for the services that they provide to the humanity. A documentary was shown on the success story of Honeybee Research Institute, PARC-NARC for their role in the promotion of honeybees.

Dr. Fazal-e-Bari representative FAO talked about the bees as essential component of ecosystem as well as world’s agriculture and food security. A documentary in this regard was also shown to the audience. He also ensured the commitment of FAO for mutual cooperation in this noble cause to save the bees.

Dr. Sarfraz Ahmad Director (RM&F) NRD, PARC on behalf of Chairman, PARC also spoke on the importance of honeybees as pollinators and the conservation of bees for the conservation of biodiversity as well as further steps in enhancing the status of bees in Pakistan.

He also emphasized on the need to improve and strengthen the honey analysis laboratories to keep a check on the honey quality and pesticide residues in honey with special focus on increasing the honey export of Pakistan by reaching the European honey market.

Aftab Ahmad a beekeeper from Hassan Abdal shared the problems of the beekeeping community. He highlighted the major issues such as deforestation, indiscriminate use of pesticides, climate change effects as well as bee colony problems.