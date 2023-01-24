Naqvi: A right choice

THE process of installation of caretaker chief ministers both in Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab stands completed.

Whilst it is a welcome development that the process was completed by the political parties with consensus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – an indication that regardless of differences and polarization, some matters can be sorted out through flexibility in conduct and dialogue, however, on the other hand unfortunately, eyebrows are being raised on the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab for his particular political inclination.

As was being anticipated, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and the PML-Q have vehemently rejected the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi by the ECP saying they will knock at the doors of the court and take to the streets against the electoral watchdog’s decision.

We understand that both the PTI and the PML-Q have little legal options as the constitutional process has been fully followed on the matter.

It would have been far better if the treasury and opposition parties in Punjab would have collectively decided the appointment of the CM but since they could not agree, hence, according to the constitution, the ECP had the final say, and it had to choose from the names forwarded to it.

What is really important to note is that the name was decided by the Commission unanimously.

We also believe that given his local and international exposure, Mohsin Naqvi is the right choice as he definitely knows the current political temperature in the country more than anybody else and also would be fully cognizant of ensuring free, fair and transparent elections and that too in the most important province of Punjab.

Before unleashing barrage of criticism, it is also for his opponents to demonstrate patience and judge him with his decisions and performance in the office, and we are very much confident that he will prove himself a neutral personality and the situation warrants the same in the best national interest.

The immediate task for Naqvi is to choose such a cabinet which has rich experience in the administration so that the matters could be taken forward in a smooth manner for the next three months.