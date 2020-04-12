Naqshbandi condemns killings by India

ISLAMABAD Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Convener of Hurriyat AJK forum, has said that the Indian troops are killing the innocent people of Kashmir on daily basis which is condemnable. Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in a statement in Islamabad said Kashmiris in IOJK have seen massacres at the hands of Indian Force for many decades. He said India wanted to suppress the ongoing liberation movement and weaken the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people through different cheap tactics but would never succeed in its sinister designs. He said that the people of Kashmir especially the youth were giving unprecedented sacrifices for the Kashmir cause which w ould definitely bring fruit. Syed Faiz Naqshbandi urged the international community especially the UN for immediate intervention and implementation of the UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.—KMS