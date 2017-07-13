Naqib urges religious leadership to help spread Islam’s message

Islamabad

Religious leadership should play their role in spreading the message of Islam as it provides the solution to all problems, Custodian of Eidgah Sharif Shrine Pir Muhammad Naqib ur Rehman Wednesday said. Addressing a gathering, he said religious leadership should portray soft image of Islam. The whole world admires Pakistan’s sacrifices in exterminating the menace of terrorism.

He lauded military and political leadership’s role in eliminating the menace of terrorism. The whole nation appreciates the gestures of overseas Pakistanis, he said adding that expatriate Pakistanis residing in United Kingdom and Europe are the assets for their native country owing to contribution in spreading the teaching of Islam.

Pir Naqib is leaving for UK and Europe to address important gathering there. He will meet religious leaders and overseas Pakistan, who were working hard for spreading the teachings of Islam in the Europe and UK. Pir Naqib will also attend religious gatherings with an aim to introduce culture of Islam. He will also interact with media during the tour of the UK and Europe.—APP