Naqi Bari appointed Chairman FPCCI body on Home Textile Exports

Staff Reporter

Karachi

President of FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour has appointed Muhammad Naqi Bari (Executive Committee Member of FPCCI) as Chairman of “FPCCI Standing Committee on Home Textile Exports” for the year 2018 in view of increasing business development and Exports (Home Textile).

The President FPCCI advised him to induct well experienced and professionals as a member of his committee and keep close liaison with the all concerned authorities and facilitate the business community. Naqi Bari also served the business community in different capacities in KCCI, Pakistan Apparel Forum (PAF), Towel Manufacturing Association, PHMA, PREGMEA and other textile-related trade bodies. He is a well known figure in the business community of Pakistan having deep social relations in various circles of the society.