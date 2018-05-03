Naqeebullah’s family threatens countrywide shutdown over

The family members of Naqeebullah Mehsud have expressed anger over the absence of former Senior Superintendent of police Rao Anwar in Anti-terrorism court. Talking to newsmen on Wednesday, Mehsud family threatened to lock down the country if provided ‘handcuffed’ Rao Anwar is not presented before the ATC. The furious family members said that if Rao Anwar was a brave officer than why he was pretending to be ill to skip court proceedings, adding that they were hoping for justice from court after Almighty Allah.Earlier, suspended SSP Rao Anwar failed to appear before the anti-terrorism court in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case over ‘deteriorating health conditions’.Anwar’s absence irked the court which ordered authorities to ensure Rao’s appearance in the next hearing.

