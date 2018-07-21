Naqeebullah murder case: Prime accused Rao Anwar released

KARACHI : Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar—prime accused in Naqeebullah Murder case—has been released today after jail officials received his bail orders.

Anwar was indicted in Naqeebullah murder case and illegal arms case whereas former SSP Malir’s bail pleas in both cases were approved on July-10 and July-25 respectively against bail bonds of Rs1 mln apiece.

Mehsud, a 27-year-old hailing from South Waziristan, was gunned down on January 13 in Shah Latif Town by alleged ‘encounter’ with a police team headed by Rao Anwar, however; preliminary probe suggest that Mehsud was killed in cold blood and had no terror links.

His killing sparked a social media outcry, as his family members rejected claims by authorities that he was a member of the Tehreek-e-Taliban, saying he was an innocent aspiring male model.

The bail had left the general public angered and distraught claiming the step as an act of injustice.

