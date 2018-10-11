Naqeebullah murder case: IO gets final chance to submit report on absconding suspects

KARACHI : An anti-terrorism court on Thursday gave SSP Rizwan Ahmad Khan — investigation officer (IO) of the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case — the final chance to present a report regarding the absconding suspects.

During the hearing, former Malir SSP Rao Anwar along with others accused of the extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah appeared before the court. SSP Dr Rizwan was also in court for the hearing.

The IO submitted a report to the court, which apprised the judge that efforts to arrest the absconding suspects are under way. The report said the suspects will be apprehended soon.

Rejecting the report presented by Dr Rizwan, the judge gave a final chance to the IO to submit a report on the absconding suspect.

The hearing was then adjourned till October 31.

In an informal conversation with the media outside the court’s premises, former Malir SSP Anwar alleged that a report presented by the IO to the high court was ‘based on lies’. “The investigation officer is misstating facts. I am living at my residence and will appear before the court each time I am summoned,” Anwar said.

The former Malir SSP further said that he was unaware of any cases to probe assets owned by him by the National Accountability Bureau.

Earlier this year, shopkeeper and aspiring model Mehsud and three others were shot dead in a police ‘encounter.’ Anwar and his team were put behind bars when the deceased’s family protested against the extrajudicial killing.

However, later, an anti-terrorism court of Karachi granted bail to the prime accused, former SSP Anwar, after charges against him were not

