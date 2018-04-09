Naqeebullah Mehsud’s father demands arrest of Rao Anwar’s associates

The family of late Naqeebullah Mehsud has demanded the Sindh provincial government to arrest the associates of suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar.

Anwar is accused of the extrajudicial murder case of Naqeebullah and three others, who were allegedly killed on his orders in a fake police encounter in Karachi on January 13.

The former SSP, after absconding in the case since late January, was arrested on the orders of a three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Justice Saqib Nisar when he finally appeared in court on March 21.

Naqeebullah’s father, senior members of Mehsud tribe, and family members of ‘missing persons’ participated in the protest outside the Karachi Press Club on Sunday.

The protesters demanded from the authorities to recover the ‘missing persons’ and present them before the court of law, calling for “an end to unnecessary arrests”.

They demanded transparent investigations into ‘fake shootouts’ conducted by law enforcement authorities.

Participants of the protest alleged that the Sindh government and certain institutions were trying to influence the Naqeebullah case investigations, which they said should be stopped.

The participants also called for an end to the transfers and postings of associates of Anwar in Karachi’s Malir district.—INP

