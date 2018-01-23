Naqeebullah killing Case: SC Summons Rao Anwar, Sindh Govt on Jan 27, Anwar put on ECL

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Tuesday summoned suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar and senior officials of the Sindh government in the Naqeebullah killing case on January 27.

Hearing a separate case, the Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar observed that they have heard reports that Anwar is not appearing before the inquiry committee.

The court then summoned Anwar, Sindh IG AD Khawaja and the provincial advocate general.

Anwar’s name was also ordered to be placed on the ECL by the apex court. Earlier, the inquiry committee probing the case had recommended to the Interior Ministry the placement of Anwar’s name on ECL.

On January 19, the chief justice had taken a suo motu notice of the incident and summoned a report from the Sindh police chief in seven days.

Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Umar Ata Bandial will be part of the three-member bench that takes up the case.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) foiled suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar’s attempt to leave the country from the Benazir Bhutto International Airport.

