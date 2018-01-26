Naqeebullah killed in fake police encounter: Inquiry report

KARACHI: The inquiry committee investigating Naqeebullah Mehsud’s ‘extrajudicial’ killing on Friday submitted its initial report to the Supreme Court, ahead of the suo motu hearing at its Karachi Registry tomorrow.

In the 15-page report, the committee has declared Naqeebullah innocent and rejected the claims made by suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar in light of the evidences.

The report asserts that Naqeebullah alongside two other men named Qasim and Hazrat Ali were picked up by policemen in plain clothes on January 3.

The other two men were set free after three days on January 6 after giving bribes to the officers on demand for their safe release. The men have now become eye-witnesses in the case and documented their statements before the inquiry committee, the probing committee stated in its report.

Throwing light on the encounter site, the committee in its report has said that as many as 26 bullet casings of sub-machine guns have been recovered from the site and no evidence has been found of firing from the victims.

The report also shared statistical details of encounters took place during tenure of suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar from July 25, 2011 to January 19, 2018.

According to the report, a total number of 745 ‘registered’ encounters took place in the district during tenure of the beleaguered cop and as many as 444 accused were killed in the encounters, besides 891 suspects were arrested.

However, it is expected that the numbers could be much higher as the data for certain months, during the stated period, is not mentioned in the report.

Orignally published by INP