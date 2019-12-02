Naqeebullah father passes away

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Mohammad Khan, the father of Naqeebullah Mehsud — a Waziristan native killed in a staged encounter in Karachi in January 2018 — passed away on Monday.

Khan had been pursuing Naqeebullah’s murder case since his demise.

In a tweet, activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir said Khan had passed away after battling cancer, adding that his funeral prayers would be offered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district on Tuesday in his village Makeen at 2pm.

“He was a remarkable man with great resolve, we must carry forward his struggle for justice,” said Nasir.

Khan’s son, Naqeebullah, who hailed from South Waziristan, was among the four suspects killed in an ‘encounter’ with a police team headed by notorious encounter specialist former SSP Rao Anwar and his team in the Usman Khaskheli Goth on the outskirts of Karachi last year.