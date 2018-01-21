Naqeeb wanted to become Facebook star

Peshawar

Sher Alam, the brother of Naqeebullah Mehsud, the youth who was killed in a fake police encounter, told SAMAA that his brother wanted to become famous on Facebook. Speaking to a private television channel from Waziristan, Sher Alam said that his brother used to spend most of his earning on his dresses and fashion as he wanted to become a Facebook star.

“My brother was a laborer and used to earn Rs25, 000 to Rs30, 000 a month. He was hardly able to meet his own expenses,: Sher Alam recalled. To a question, he said that Naqeebullah wasn’t a terrorist as falsely claimed by the police. Sher Alam called for execution of SSP Rao Anwar for killing his brother by portraying him a terrorist.

Naqeebullah was picked by plainclothes men on January 3 and later killed on January 17 by the police, claiming that he was a member of militant work. The killing sparked an outrage on social media. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah set up a three-member committee to launch an inquiry into the incident.—NNI