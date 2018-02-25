Naqeeb Mehsud protest campaigner shot dead

DI Khan : An active member of the Islamabad sit-in over Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud ‘extra-judicial’ killing, Aftab Mehsud was on Sunday found dead from an under construction building in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to police, a bullet-riddled body was found from an under construction house in Naqshband Town, DI Khan, which was later identified as Aftab Mehsud.

“Three bullets were found from his body,” said the police.

Aftab’s father registered the case against unidentified persons, while the deceased’s body was handed to the bereaved family after post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of the deceased was offered in Naqshband Town, DI Khan.

Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed on the orders of Anwar, who was then the SSP of Malir.

Following claims of innocence from Naqeebullah’s family, an inquiry committee was formed which cleared the 27-year-old of any wrongdoing. An FIR was registered against Anwar and others in the case. Since then, Rao Anwar has been in hiding.

