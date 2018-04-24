Naqash, Waza, Zafar, Mir inquire about injured youth in hospital

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Zafar Akbar Butt and Javaid Ahmad Mir, today, visited Bone and Joints Hospital in Srinagar and enquired about the health of the youth injured in firing by the Indian troops.

Three youth Tanveer Ahmad, Faiz Ahmad and Sajjad Ahmad were injured when troops opened fire on a protest in Kareemabad village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday evening.

The Hurriyat leaders strongly condemned the indiscriminate firing on innocent unarmed civilians and said the troops can kill at their will under the garb of draconian and black laws especially Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

Showkat Ahmad Khan, Nazir Ahmad Sofi and Irfan Ahmad .Naqash also accompanied the Hurriyat leaders. They expressed solidarity with the families of the injured youth. The leaders met the doctors attending the youth. They prayed for the early recovery of the youth.—KMS