Naqash praises women’s role in Kashmir liberation movement

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, has praised the role of women in Kashmir liberation movement.

Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the women of Kashmir were courageously fighting all forms of oppression by Indian forces which was not only commendable but also an example for oppressed women around the world.

He said that on one hand, India had for decades turned the land of Kashmir into slaughter house, while on the other, was using molestation of women as a weapon of war to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle. But the world witnessed that the Kashmiri women played their role in the freedom movement by fighting bravely, he added.

Yousuf Naqash said that many women had been tortured in torture cells and some were still going through hardships of illegal detentions.

He added that notable among them were Aasiya Andrabi along with other women who had been languishing in the New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail.

He said that the civilized countries should come forward in a big way and raise their voice against Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.—KMS