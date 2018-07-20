Naqash, Mir express solidarity with martyred youth’s family

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash and Javaid Ahmad Mir visited Nadihal Sopore to express solidarity with the family of martyred youth, Ubaid Ahmad Lone.

Mohammad Yousuf Naqash and Javaid Ahmad Mir speaking on the occasion said India continues to inflict deep wounds through its forces. They appealed to the world community to take cognizance of deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir and use its influence in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute.

They strongly condemned the thrashing of civilians by Indian forces during nocturnal raids in which several civilians were injured in Mochwara area of Shopian.

They also expressed grief and shock over the death of illegally detained Hurriyat activist, Ghulam Hassan Malik alias Noor Khan, who was lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu.—KMS

