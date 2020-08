Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party (IPP), Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, today, visited the residence of resistance leader, Shakeel Ahmad Butt, who was recently released from illegal detention of India.

Muhammad Yousuf Naqash congratulated Shakeel Butt over his release and hoped that other pro-freedom leaders and activists would also be released from Indian jails soon.—KMS