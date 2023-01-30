Napoli passed another massive test in their quest for their first Serie A title in over three decades by beating Jose Mourinho’s Roma to stretch their lead at the top further.

Giovanni Simeone scored a late winner for the home side after Victor Osimhen and Stephan El Shaarawy had cancelled each others’ goals out.

In an inauspicious start, Kim Min-Jae almost scored an own goal for Napoli after 12 minutes when he misjudged keeper Alex Meret’s position and headed the ball just to the right of the open goal.

But the home side soon found its footing with Osimhen, Serie A’s top scorer, putting Napoli ahead after 17 minutes after chesting down a cross inside the box and rifling a volley past Rui Patrício for his 14th goal of the season.

Roma did come alive in the second half forcing Alex Meret into a diving save from Bryan Cristante’s header from a corner before Patricio denied Napoli from a counter as the game began to open up.

Substitute Stephan El Shaarawy drew his side level in the 75th minute after losing his marker and getting on the end of a cross.

Just when it seemed Roma might stop the rolling Napoli juggernaut, Simone scored a thundering goal in just 4 minutes from time to seal all three points for Luciano Spalletti’s side.

Napoli now sits 13 points clear at the top with 53 from 20 with Inter Milan second on 40 points.

AC Milan drop to fifth after losing to Sassuolo 5-2 while Juventus now sit 15th after losing 2-0 to Monza on the same gameday.