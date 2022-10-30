Victor Osimhen scored a hattrick as the highflying Napoli continued its march towards the Serie A title after a 4-0 rout of Sassuolo while Juventus and Inter Milan also earned wins during the matchday.

Osimhen was joined by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the scoresheet as the Naples side put on another show for the fans at home.

The Nigerian striker, who helped his side past Roma in the previous game, opened the scoring in just the 4th minute with an assist from Kvaratskhelia. The pair combined again for the second goal in the 19th minute with Andrea Consigli helpless in the Sassuolo goal.

Kvaratskhelia then added his name to the scoresheet in the 36th minute before Osimhen completed the rout in the 77th minute of the second half.

The comfortable win over Sassuolo takes Napoli six points ahead of chasers AC Milan with 32 points from 12 games but the Milan side has a game in hand.

Meanwhile, in other games, Inter Milan celebrated their progress in the champions league with a 3-0 win over Sampdoria thanks to goals from Stefan de Vrij, Nicole Barella and Joaquin Correa.

The Milan side moves to fifth in the Serie A table as they look to recover from their regular stutters.

Juventus also continued their turbulent season with a late 1-0 win over Lecce thanks to a late goal from Nicolò Fagioli to occupy the 7th place in the table.