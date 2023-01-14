Napoli continued their assault towards their first Serie A title in over 30 years with another statement win at home over Juventus to open a 10-point gap at the top of the league table.

Victor Osimhen scored a brace while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Amir Rrahmani and Elif Elmas were on the scoresheet as well during the 5-1 win with Ángel Di María on target for the visitors.

Napoli dominates Juventus from the off:

Juvnetus’ 8-game win streak mattered little for the hosts who were on the front foot from the very first whistle. Osimhen scored the first goal after just 14 minutes when he put away the rebound after Wojciech Szczęsny had saved Kvaratskhelia’s effort.

Juventus came to life after the goal and Di Maria soon hit the crossbar to send a stern warning to Napoli.

After very little goalmouth action for the remainder of the half, Napoli doubled its lead in the 39th when Osimhen returned the favour for Kvaratskhelia, rolling across the area for his unmarked teammate to slot into the bottom right corner.

Di Maria reduced the deficit three minutes from halftime to give his side hope of a comeback in the second stanza.

Napoli eases to win in the second half:

The home side was even better in the second half to snuff out any hope Juventus had of a comeback.

Rrahmani added his side’s third when Kvaratskhelia’s corner found him in the centre of the box and he blasted the ball into the back of the net just 11 minutes after the restart.

The Georgian then set up Osimhen again in the 65th minute who headed past Szczęsny before Elmas completed the rout in the 72nd.

The win takes Napoli 10 points clear at the top of the Serie A table. AC Milan can, however, reduce the deficit to 7 with a win against Lecce.

Napoli last won the Serie A in the 1989/90 season with Diego Maradona leading the charge.