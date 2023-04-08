Runaway Serie A leaders Napoli got their campaign back to winning ways with a narrow 2-1 victory over the hosts Lecce.

Coming into the contest on the back of a thumping loss to AC Milan, Luciano Spalletti needed a positive response and despite being far from their fluent best managed a win thanks to a Giovanni Di Lorenzo strike and an own goal from Antonino Gallo with Federico Di Francesco getting on the scoresheet for the hosts.

The win sees Napoli move 19 points clear at the top of the table with 74 from 29 games while the second-placed Lazio has a game in hand and sits on 55 points.

Napoli, after beating Lecce, were also aided in their quest for their first Serie A title in over 30 years by the fact that both Milan clubs failed to win their matches.

Inter Milan was held to a 1-1 draw by Salernitana as Antonio Candreva scored a 90th-minute equalizer to cancel out Robin Gosens 5th minute opener.

The draw keeps Inter 4th in the table with 51 points just one above Roma who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, AC Milan failed to carry the momentum from their win over Napoli going during a 0-0 draw against Empoli.

With 52 points from 29 games, they are in danger of being caught by Roma as well.

Stefano Pioli’s side will now turn its attention to Napoli in the Champions League.