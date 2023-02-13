Napoli brushed aside Cremonese at home to continue their march towards the Serie A title.

The dynamic duo of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen was once again on the scoresheet with Eljif Elmas adding the third during a straightforward 3-0 win in front of their jubilant home crowd.

The rampant leaders needed just 21 minutes to open the scoring with Kvaratskhelia once again showcasing his dazzling feet to dance around the defenders before firing past Marco Carnesecchi in Cremonese’s goal.

Osimhen doubled their lead just a minute past the hour mark after bundling the ball over the line from close range following a setpiece routine from a corner. The league’s top scorer has got his name on the scoresheet for the sixth game in a row.

Eljif Elmas also continued his rich vein of form, sealing all three points for Napoli with a goal in the 79th minute to keep Cremonese winless this season and at the bottom of the league table.

Napoli now moves 16 points clear of the second-placed Inter Milan with 59 points from 22 games.

With the league almost secured already, the Naples side can turn its attention to the Champions League where they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the round of 16.