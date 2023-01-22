Napoli eased past Salernitana away from home to add even more cushion to their lead at the top of the Serie A table.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Victor Osimhen scored a goal each during the 2-0 win as Luciano Spalletti’s side continued to show that their shock loss to Inter was only a minor blip.

Salernitana decided to take the conservative approach of sitting back and seeing out the game despite being at home. Their tactics worked for the better part of 35 minutes until Osimhen thought he had given Napoli the lead but his celebrations were cut short after the goal was chalked off by VAR.

The visitors eventually found their first goal during the first-half stoppage time when a cross from inside the box fell to Di Lorenzo, who fired the ball past Guillermo Ochoa.

An unmarked Osimhen then notched his 13th goal of the Serie A season in the 48th minute when he tipped in a rebound from Eljif Elmas’ shot off the post to put his side firmly in control.

With Salernitana offering little going forward, Napoli also decided to pass the ball around and see off the game without any more adventures to seal all three points.

Napoli now leads the second-placed AC Milan by 12 points after reaching the 50-point mark in just 19 games as they look to win their first league title in 33 years.

With Juventus suddenly out of the picture, Milan remains Napoli’s only challenger but their recent form does not offer much hope of a turnaround.