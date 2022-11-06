Napoli added another important name to their nine-game winning streak by beating Atlanta in the top-of-the-table clash away from home to open up a six-point lead at the summit of the Serie A table.

Victor Osimhen and Eljif Elmas scored for a rampant Napoli during the comeback win after Ademola Lookman had opened the scoring for the hosts.

With Khvicha Kvaratskhelia absent, the visitors were expected to face a tougher challenge and almost went behind early when striker Rasmus Hojlund was sent through one-on-one with Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret with the keeper winning the first battle.

The home side did go ahead in the 19th minute when Lookman opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Osimneh was judged to have handled the ball.

The Nigerian striker was quick to make amends for his mistake, equalising just four minutes later by heading home Piotr Zielinski’s cross.

Napoli found their second in the 35th minute when Elmas’ effort from inside the box went into the net via a slight deflection off Atalanta’s Hans Hateboers.

Not willing to give up, Atlanta started the second half brightly with Joakim Maehle almost putting his side level in the 55th minute only for the Napoli shot-stopper to save his effort and Lookman’s rebound hitting the bar.

There were few chances for the home side after that with the visitors keeping their composure to take all three points.

Napoli now sits atop Serie A with 35 points after 13 games ahead of AC Milan who have 29 and Atlanta with 27.

Milan overcame Spezia 2-1 thanks to a late Olivier Giroud goal to stay on the heels of the leaders.