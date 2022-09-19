Napoli blew the Serie A title race wide open with a win over AC Milan on a match weekday that saw all the title hopefuls including Inter Milan, AS Roma and Juventus suffered defeats.

Napoli got the better of AC Milan at the San Siro thanks to Matteo Politano who put the visitors ahead in the 55th minute from the penalty spot. The ever-reliable Olivier Giroud equalised in the 69th minute only for Giovanni Simeone to spoil the fun with a 78th-minute winner.

The win takes Napoli top of the Serie A charts with 17 points, a points tally they share with Atlanta who defeated Jose Mourinho’s A.S Roma to keep pace.

Giorgio Scalvini scored the only goal of the game in the 35th minute as their defence was enough to hold off Roma’s high-profile attack from finding an equaliser.

Earlier in the day, Juventus’ struggles in the Serie A continued as they were beaten 1-0 by the bottom-placed side A.C Monza.

Substitute Christian Gytkjær scored the winner in the 74th minute after Angel Di Maria had been sent off in the first half to complicate matters for the visitors. Juventus dropped to 8th in the table after their loss effectively ruling them out of a title challenge already.

Inter Milan suffered a similar fate against Udinese as they were beaten 3-1 by the hosts.

Nicolo Barella put Inter ahead in the 5th minute before Udinese scored three unanswered goals through Milan Skriniar (OG), Jaka Bijol and Tolgay Arslan.