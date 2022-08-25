Japan’s Naoya Inoue and Englishman Paul Butler have come to terms on a fight in December for the undisputed Bantamweight title.

The bout will reportedly take place in Japan on December 13th.

Naoya Inoue (23-0) unified the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles after inflicting a beatdown on Nonito Donaire on June 7, leaving Paul Butler (34-2, 15 KO) the only remaining belt holder in the division with the WBO title to his name.

The Englishman was elevated from interim to full-time champion after the sanctioning body stripped John Riel Casimero of the title.

The Ring’s top pound-for-pound king, Inoue will ostensibly be a heavy betting favourite in the fight between the two. The 29-year-old has repeatedly reiterated his dream of winning every belt at the 118-pound weight limit and is closer to making it a reality with Butler the only obstacle left in his way.

He has ransacked the division since turning pro and accumulated an absurd 87% knockout percentage during his wins with his name becoming synonymous with devastating body shots and power punches.

Butler, meanwhile, is on an eight-fight win streak himself and was scheduled to face the WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero for the title before the Filipino dropped out before weigh-ins.

The Englishman beat his replacement for the belt before agreeing to a bout with Inoue in his first title defence.

If Inoue expectedly unifies the division, a move up to 122 lbs may be on the cards for the Japanese boxer next year.