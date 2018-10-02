Nandipur reference: Raja Pervez, Babar Awan to be indicted on Oct 24

ISLAMABAD : Former premier Raja Pervez Ashraf and erstwhile senator Babar Awan will be indicted on October 24 in connection to the Nandipur reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

An accountability court of Islamabad announced the date of indictment of the accused on Tuesday while hearing the case of delay in Nandipur Power Project that incurred the loss of Rs 27 billion to the national exchequer.

Pervaiz Ashraf and Babar Awan are among the seven accused who have been nominated in the case.

In last hearing, Raja Ashraf was granted a permanent exemption from appearing in the case after submitting Rs 0.2 million of surety bond.

According to details, two former federal ministers, Naveed Qamar and Khawaja Asif, have become the witness against PTI leader Babar Awan. A total of 35 witnesses will testify, including three NAB investigation officers, in the Nandipur Power project reference.

It is pertinent to mention here that on September 4, Babar Awan resigned as Prime Minister’s Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs owing to the charges filed against him in Nandipur Power Project reference.

The PTI leader also posted a snap of his handwritten resignation, in which he stated that he resigns from his post in compliance with pledge made by Prime Minister Imran Khan and to prove that NAB’s allegations against him are false.

