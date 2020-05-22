Nanbai Association demands to waive off utility bills

Staff Reporter

Nanbai association has demanded of the government to waive off all utility bills of Nanbai shops as they have adversely affected by lockdown across the country due to Covid-19 outbre-

ak.

Addressing a press conference here at Rawalpindi Press Club on Thursday, President Nanbai Association Shafique Qureshi appealed the government to include nanbais in the government relief schemes as being a labourer class, they were badly affected as hotels and restaurants were closed for last two months.