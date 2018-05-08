Names of accused put on ECL

Anti judiciary slogans

Our Correspondent

Kasur

DPO Kasur on Monday submitted the report of anti-judiciary rally and slogans case in Lahore High Court. A three-member bench headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi conducted hearing of the case. DPO Kasur appeared in LHC and told that all the suspects in the case including MNA, MPA have been produced before the court whereas their names have also been included in the Exit Control List (ECL).

Justice Atir Mehmood remarked that the matter of contempt of court is between the court and the insultors. The court while adjourning the hearing till May 9 directed advocate Ali Ahmed Kurd to submit affidavit in the office on behalf of MNAs and MPAs. It also ordered to play the video of the rally on projector on next hearing.

It may be recalled that on April 19, around 50 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activists including MNA Waseem Akhtar Sheikh were arrested by the local police for holding protest against institutions in Kasur. MPA Naeem Safdar, Kasur Municipal Committee Chairman Ayaz Khan, Vice Chairman Ahmad Latif, two UC chairmen Nasir Khan and Jamil Khan and as many councillors are also among those arrested. According to details, the rally was held at Shahbaz Road under the supervision of member of National Assembly (MNA) Waseem Akhtar Sheikh and member of provincial assembly (MPA) Naeem Safdar Ansari.

Slogans and foul language against judicial system were also used during the protest.

The police had lodged two separate cases on the applications of Advocate Major (r) Habibur Rehman and Constable Abdul Rasheed against 80 people including chairman and vice chairman and launched a search operation to nab other culprits.