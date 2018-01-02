‘My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist’, Imran tweets

ISLAMABAD : An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in four cases registered against him during 2014 sit-in.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand announced the verdict in presence of the PTI chief and his counsel.

He had earlier reserved the verdict on the bail applications after hearing his counsel’s arguments.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Khan said this verdict proved he was not a terrorist. Exploiting anti-terrorism law for political gains would harm democracy, he said and alleged that the law was used to settle scores with opponents.

He said if his party was elected to power, it would resolve issues plaguing the country and predicted that his party would be in power after next general elections.

The PTI chief said former premier Nawaz Sharif was desperate for reconciliation like NRO and if he succeeded in getting off the hook, he would ask for opening the doors of all prisons.

Responding to criticism of him for allegedly being a blue-eyed person of the judiciary, he explained he was deemed so because he respected the law and presented himself for accountability for a year.

Later in a tweet, he said: “My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist. Moreover, the SC [Supreme Court] has pronounced me Sadiq and Ameen and I am coming after them crooks.”

Orignally published by INP