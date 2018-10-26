Namaz-e-Janaza of Baba Haider Zaman offered

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

The funeral prayer of the deceased, former KP senior minister, Leader of Hazara Province Movement Committee(HPMC), District Nazim, and former Chairman District Council, Sardar Baba Haider Zaman Khan was offered at Post Graduate College Ground(PGCG), on Thursday which was attended by former governor, Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan, Senator Javed Iqbal Abbasi, Ex-Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, KP Minister of Food Haji Qalandar Lodhi, Ulemas, Lawyers, Nazmeen belonging to various localities and the members of LBs.

Later the funeral prayer of deceased leader, Sardar Baba Haider Zaman Khan was offered at his ancestral village Dewal Manal, and was buried there in presence of scores of relatives. He left behind issueless two widows, among the mourners.

Haider Zaman remain admitted in a hospital located in Islamabad for various weeks but failed to recover ,and at last expired on Wednesday morning.

