Namaz-e-Janaza of Baba Haider Zaman offered in Abbottabad

Abbottabad : The Namaz-e-janaza of veteran politician of Hazara Division, Baba Haider Zaman was offered in Abbottabad on Thursday morning.

A large number of people from all walks of life including Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani, Senator Javed Abbasi, provincial ministers and elected representatives attended the funeral prayers.

Earlier on October 24, Baba Haider Zaman, the man behind the Hazara province movement, passed away in Islamabad on Wednesday at the age of 82.

He was admitted at a private hospital for a few days owing to protracted illness. He will be laid to rest on Thursday at 2pm in his native village. Profile

Baba Haider Zaman was born in 1934 in a small district called Dewal Manal, near Abbotabad. He started his political career and struggles in early 1960s.

He fought his first election in 1962, and last election in 2013, participated in the movement of MR in 1977 and got arrested.

He also served as a provincial minister, Abbottabad nazim and district council chairman.

Baba Haider Zaman fought against Nawaz Shareef for the seat of National Assembly in 1990 & 1993.He was a strong proponent of a separate Hazara province and his movement for a separate province gained momentum after NWFP was renamed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He started off his movement efficiently and got praised by the international media as well.

