Najmi Sura’s First Solo Exhibition at Momart Art Gallery

Art enthusiasts in Karachi had a chance to witness, for the first time ever, the renowned works of one of Pakistan’s most celebrated artists, Najmi Sura. Titled ‘A Painter between Worlds’, the opening day solo exhibition was held at Momart Art Gallery with paintings of Najmi Sura’s at display for the art lovers & art collectors.

While Najmi Sura has displayed her work in group exhibitions in London, this was the artist’s homecoming as her work viewing in Pakistan for the very first time.

Najmi Sura is one of the leading names in the world of art. Her fascination with miniature art has driven the direction of her paintings through the many years she has been putting brush to canvas. Her depiction of the miniature art of the Mughal times have been changed and contoured to her perception of time. Every women depicted in her art work is of a stronger stance, the women are not delicately proportioned as in both late Mughal and modern South Asian miniature painting.

Najmi Sura’s impression of the female form is brought to life by the treatment of the main subject, the figure is meticulous in the old tradition. The depiction of jewelry and border decoration on the dress calls for minute work, but in the treatment of the background she uses free brushworks and sometimes creates rough textural effect.

Shammi Ahmed, Owner and Director– Momart Art Gallery, lauded Najmi Sura, saying, “Her work is a source of inspiration for many generations to come. She has given life to otherwise miniature art depicting the Mughal era. Her work has been commemorated by multiple writers and critics for bringing an individuality to her subjects. It is an honor to be hosting her first ever solo exhibition.—NNI

