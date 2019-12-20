Najib swears in mosque he did not order murder

Kuala Lampur

Malaysian ex-leader Najib Razak swore in a packed mosque Friday he did not order the killing of a Mongolian woman linked to a major defence deal, rejecting an allegation from his ex-bodyguard. Altantuya Shaariibuu was shot dead and her body blown up with military-grade plastic explosives in 2006. Her death was linked to a scandal which allegedly saw kickbacks doled out during a 2002 deal to purchase French submarines, on which Altantuya worked as a translator. This week, a government bodyguard convicted of her murder made the explosive claim that it was ordered by Najib, defence minister at the time – prompting the veteran politician to head to a Kuala Lumpur mosque to proclaim his innocence.AFP In front of a cheering, 1,000-strong crowd, the 66-year-old swore an Islamic oath in which he denied that he gave the order and pumped his fist in the air.